Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Up 21.6% – Here’s Why

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 21.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.41. 1,506,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average session volume of 324,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Power Metals Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$205.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 31,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$35,616.00. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

