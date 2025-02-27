Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM) Short Interest Down 82.3% in February

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 82.3% from the January 31st total of 216,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 840,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Wealth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prestige Wealth stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.27% of Prestige Wealth as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Wealth Stock Performance

PWM traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.63. 66,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,666. Prestige Wealth has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong.

