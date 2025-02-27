Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Shares Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) traded down 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). 257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 199,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Primorus Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.58.

Insider Transactions at Primorus Investments

In other Primorus Investments news, insider Hedley Clark purchased 100,000 shares of Primorus Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,072.92). Company insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Primorus Investments Company Profile

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

