Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,239,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,000 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies comprises about 2.0% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $92,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCOR opened at $78.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.92 and a beta of 0.84. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $88.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $93,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $17,480. The trade was a 84.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,937 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $579,933.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,396. The trade was a 8.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,311 shares of company stock worth $7,720,903. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.94.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

