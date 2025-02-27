Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $246.43 Million Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 6,401.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,573,794 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $246,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,513.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 31,617 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

