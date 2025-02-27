Promising Agriculture Stocks To Follow Today – February 25th

Apollo Global Management, Deere & Company, Norfolk Southern, Chubb, and Bloom Energy are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks refer to shares in companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural goods and services. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the farming, agri-business, and biotechnology sectors, which can be influenced by factors such as weather changes, global demand for food, and government regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,906,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,874. The company has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $488.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,486. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $452.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.92. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05. The stock has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.53. The company had a trading volume of 838,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,286. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $206.71 and a 12-month high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.47 and a 200-day moving average of $250.79.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

NYSE CB traded up $4.30 on Tuesday, reaching $277.74. 578,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,708. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.96. 5,250,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,368,336. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 3.06. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $29.83.

