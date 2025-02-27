Promising Healthcare Stocks To Follow Today – February 26th

Alphabet, Salesforce, Hims & Hers Health, Workday, UnitedHealth Group, Vertiv, and Axon Enterprise are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks represent equity in companies that operate within the healthcare sector, including firms involved in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services. They are considered essential investments due to the constant demand for healthcare, making them a key component in diversified portfolios focused on long-term stability and growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,747,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,604,445. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $307.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,785,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $294.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.97.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE:HIMS traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.91. 31,702,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,269,434. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25.

Workday (WDAY)

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $15.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,993,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,779. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $304.79. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.97 and its 200 day moving average is $254.12.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded down $11.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $518.22 and a 200 day moving average of $559.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Vertiv stock traded up $7.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.35. 10,154,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,668,186. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Axon Enterprise (AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $87.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $584.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,259. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $265.32 and a one year high of $715.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $614.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96.

