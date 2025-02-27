Promising Real Estate Stocks Worth Watching – February 27th

JPMorgan Chase & Co., iShares Bitcoin Trust, Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, and MercadoLibre are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies that primarily operate in the property sector, including those involved in property development, management, or investment such as real estate investment trusts (REITs). These stocks offer investors exposure to the real estate market, often providing dividend income along with potential capital appreciation based on market trends and economic factors affecting the property industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $261.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,745,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,274,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.49 and its 200-day moving average is $236.37.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.13. 25,324,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,015,883. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.39. 14,884,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,550,316. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,536,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,957,807. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average is $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $33.60 on Thursday, reaching $2,164.04. 248,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,102. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,892.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,964.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,374.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

