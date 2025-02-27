ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCYB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3539 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.