PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the January 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PT Astra International Tbk Stock Down 4.5 %
PT Astra International Tbk stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.50. 20,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,652. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $7.37.
About PT Astra International Tbk
