PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the January 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Stock Down 4.5 %

PT Astra International Tbk stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.50. 20,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,652. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $7.37.

Get PT Astra International Tbk alerts:

About PT Astra International Tbk

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It provides cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and distributes automotive components for vehicle manufacturer and retail consumers; consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; and life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.