PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Stock Price Down 15.6% – Time to Sell?

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 17,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 102,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.
