Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.94-4.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.02. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.940-4.060 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.2 %

PEG traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.94. 1,372,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,772. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $117,005.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,212 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,040.92. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

