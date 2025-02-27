PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Up 1,723.1% in February

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 1,723.1% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.9 days.

OTCMKTS:PTCHF remained flat at $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

