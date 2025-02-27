QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,936 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 602,786 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,394 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,448,426,000 after purchasing an additional 590,711 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,297,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.76. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $263.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $300.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.99. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $273.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

