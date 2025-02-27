QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $20.13 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 132,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $231.49 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.17 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.46 and its 200 day moving average is $222.57.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

