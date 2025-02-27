Quanex Building Products Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Quanex Building Products has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NX stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $19.59. 484,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,343. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 2.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Laverne Wilson purchased 4,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $99,673.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,624,441.32. The trade was a 1.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

