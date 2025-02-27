Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Red River Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years. Red River Bancshares has a payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Red River Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,464. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a market capitalization of $374.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.63. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.13.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

