Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2025

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RFGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Regions Financial by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,354.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $37,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.35 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RFGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

