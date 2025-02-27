Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Regions Financial by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,354.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $37,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.35 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

