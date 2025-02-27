Rep. William R. Keating Purchases Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Representative William R. Keating (D-Massachusetts) recently bought shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). In a filing disclosed on February 25th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CoStar Group stock on January 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “BILL’S IRA” account.

Representative William R. Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) on 2/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 2/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 2/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 1/7/2025.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $76.92 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 8.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.50.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSGP

About Representative Keating

Bill Keating (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Massachusetts’ 9th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Keating (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Massachusetts’ 9th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

After earning his bachelor’s degree, Keating went into politics as a 23-year-old representative in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. He served in that chamber for seven years and went on to be elected to the Massachusetts Senate. Keating also earned his master’s degree and J.D., passing the Massachusetts bar. In the decade between serving in the state senate and being elected to the U.S. House, Keating worked as the Norfolk district attorney.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.