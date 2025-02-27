Robeco Schweiz AG Has $126.33 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies comprises about 2.7% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $126,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $338.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $332.04 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $371.86 and its 200 day moving average is $412.09. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

