Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 41,000 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $40,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6,305.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 18.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Power Integrations by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 18.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 621,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96,609 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 112.90, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $79.13.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $150,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,635,308.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 12,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $758,424.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,002 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,121.28. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,544 shares of company stock worth $2,433,105 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

