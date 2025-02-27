Robert W. Baird Cuts Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target to $28.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.73% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on FWRD. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
