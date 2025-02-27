Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 219.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 129,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT opened at $42.00 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

