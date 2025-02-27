Rothschild Investment LLC Reduces Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Rothschild Investment LLC decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 24,311.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 31.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 35.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in ResMed by 16.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

ResMed Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RMD opened at $234.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.15 and its 200 day moving average is $239.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.56 and a 12-month high of $263.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at $18,695,249.98. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,842,105.44. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,147 shares of company stock worth $2,905,745 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

