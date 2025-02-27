Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.9% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $103.85 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

