Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Price

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$266.00 to C$264.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$232.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$220.00 to C$221.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$240.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on George Weston from C$269.00 to C$268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, George Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$251.42.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WN
George Weston Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$224.95, for a total transaction of C$2,249,513.00. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$235.45, for a total transaction of C$35,317.50. 59.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than George Weston
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.