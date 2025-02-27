RPG Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 76,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 34,009 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 28,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 30,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $109.43 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $103.85 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.34. The company has a market cap of $474.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

