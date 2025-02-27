Rush Street Interactive’s (RSI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Macquarie in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of RSI stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.27. 7,272,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,006. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -563.70 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.

In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 550,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,982,018. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 48,968 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $687,510.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 830,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,299.68. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 825,853 shares of company stock valued at $11,655,336 over the last three months. 56.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 7,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,029,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,059 shares during the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,851,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,635,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $14,970,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,596,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

