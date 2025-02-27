SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SAF-Holland Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SFHLF remained flat at C$18.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.40. SAF-Holland has a 12-month low of C$18.20 and a 12-month high of C$19.50.

About SAF-Holland

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

