SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SAF-Holland Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SFHLF remained flat at C$18.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.40. SAF-Holland has a 12-month low of C$18.20 and a 12-month high of C$19.50.
About SAF-Holland
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SAF-Holland
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.