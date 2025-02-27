Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $176.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,234. The trade was a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,310,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,345.60. This trade represents a 31.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 299,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,392,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,713,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,398,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT opened at $106.86 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

