SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBAC. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.07.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $215.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.39. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $252.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.98%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $472,161.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,743.14. This represents a 31.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $795,249.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,534,796.04. This trade represents a 9.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Dodge & Cox grew its position in SBA Communications by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,697,000 after purchasing an additional 81,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,049,000 after purchasing an additional 605,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,411,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,549,000 after buying an additional 134,624 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

