SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2025

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBAC. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.07.

Get Our Latest Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $215.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.39. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $252.64.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $472,161.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,743.14. This represents a 31.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $795,249.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,534,796.04. This trade represents a 9.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Dodge & Cox grew its position in SBA Communications by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,697,000 after purchasing an additional 81,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,049,000 after purchasing an additional 605,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,411,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,549,000 after buying an additional 134,624 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.