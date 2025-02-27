Schnieders Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 199.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equita Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 92,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

