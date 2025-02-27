Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $10.13 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 2.0% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $255.62 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $265.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.20 and a 200-day moving average of $223.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $236.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.