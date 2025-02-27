Schnieders Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $57.12 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.