Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 581.8% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Scienjoy Stock Performance

Shares of SJ stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,079. Scienjoy has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 3.01%.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

