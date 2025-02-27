Scotiabank Boosts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $11.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $10.30 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,908,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $17.14.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,266,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,010,885.42. This trade represents a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $53,926.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,435.59. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

