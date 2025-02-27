Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 48 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 23.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $498.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $411.15 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $509.78 and a 200-day moving average of $509.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $552.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total transaction of $98,949.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,600.94. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,479 shares of company stock valued at $734,419 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

