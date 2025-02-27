Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 2.2 %

SHLS stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $632.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHLS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

