Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Declines By 95.4%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the January 31st total of 1,629,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,981,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Atos Stock Up 9.1 %
Shares of AEXAF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714,897. Atos has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.71.
Atos Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atos
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.