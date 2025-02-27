Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Declines By 95.4%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the January 31st total of 1,629,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,981,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Atos Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of AEXAF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714,897. Atos has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.71.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

