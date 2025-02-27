Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Increases By 2,600.0%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance
Shares of ASTVF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94.
About Austevoll Seafood ASA
