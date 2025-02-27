Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Increases By 2,600.0%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance

Shares of ASTVF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94.

Get Austevoll Seafood ASA alerts:

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.