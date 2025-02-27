Short Interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Drops By 83.3%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bright Scholar Education Trading Up 2.6 %

Bright Scholar Education stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078. Bright Scholar Education has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a negative net margin of 55.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.