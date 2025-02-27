Short Interest in CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Declines By 91.7%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Performance
CRMZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.18.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CreditRiskMonitor.com
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.