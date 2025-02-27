Short Interest in CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Declines By 91.7%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Performance

CRMZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.18.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring.

