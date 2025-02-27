Short Interest in Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED) Drops By 89.5%

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED – Free Report) by 200.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,924 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.92% of Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79. Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 million, a P/E ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

The Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (FMED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies involved in disruptive innovation in Health Care. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FMED was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

