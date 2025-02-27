Short Interest in Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF) Declines By 83.3%

Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Huadian Power International Stock Performance
Huadian Power International stock remained flat at $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. Huadian Power International has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.45.
Huadian Power International Company Profile
