Short Interest in Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF) Declines By 83.3%

Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Huadian Power International Stock Performance

Huadian Power International stock remained flat at $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. Huadian Power International has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.45.

Huadian Power International Company Profile

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity, heat, and coal to power grid companies in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the construction and operation of power plants, including coal- or gas-fired generating units and various renewable energy projects.

