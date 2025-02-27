Short Interest in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Increases By 8,656.1%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,000 shares, a growth of 8,656.1% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 14.5 %

LUNRW stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.28. 406,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,242. Intuitive Machines has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon, as well as exploration to mars and beyond.

