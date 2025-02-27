Short Interest in Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Expands By 1,038.6%

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, a growth of 1,038.6% from the January 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LDSCY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,890. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

