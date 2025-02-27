Short Interest in MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Decreases By 85.1%

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MISUMI Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MSSMY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,152. MISUMI Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27.

Get MISUMI Group alerts:

About MISUMI Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

Receive News & Ratings for MISUMI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISUMI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.