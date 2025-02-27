Short Interest in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Grows By 432.0%

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, a growth of 432.0% from the January 31st total of 46,200 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 910,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Patriot National Bancorp Trading Up 4.8 %
Patriot National Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. 162,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. Patriot National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.05.
About Patriot National Bancorp
