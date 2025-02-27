Short Interest in Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Increases By 718.6%

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 718.6% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Suntory Beverage & Food Trading Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS STBFY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.25. 60,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,546. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $19.90.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Suntory Beverage & Food
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.