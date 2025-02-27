Short Interest in Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Increases By 718.6%

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 718.6% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS STBFY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.25. 60,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,546. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, health supplements, and food for specified health uses.

