Short Interest in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Increases By 809.1%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 809.1% from the January 31st total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Xilio Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of XLO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 477,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,768. Xilio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 85.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 155,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 30,317 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile
Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.
